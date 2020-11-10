1/1
Robert F. Root
Robert F. “Rob” Root, 41 of 2643 Hemlock Dr. Columbia, PA died at the Christiana Hospital in New Castle, DE on November 8, 2020 from injuries sustained after being struck by an automobile. Born in Chester, PA he was the son of Beverly Burdett VonStetten and the late Stephan Root. Rob was a self-employed Artist. Surviving is his Mother and Step-Father: Beverly wife of Edward VonStetten of Columbia, PA., Sister: Heidi wife of Benjamin Benard of Pequea, PA., Brother: Steve husband of Rebeka Harig of Pine Grove, PA., 1 Niece, 2 Nephews, Aunts, Uncles and Cousins. Funeral Services for Rob will be held from the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc. 519 Walnut St. Columbia, PA on Friday, November 13, 2020 at 11:00AM (VIEWING: 10:00 AM – 11:00AM). Interment will be in Laurel Hill Memorial Gardens. This Service will be opened to anyone who wants to share memories of Rob, so come prepared to make any remarks if you choose to do so. Because of COVID 19 masks will be required to enter the Funeral Home. The family requests that flowers be omitted. Memorial Contributions may be made in Rob’s memory to MHA of Lancaster County and can be made online at mhalancaster.org. www.clydekraft.com

Published in The Daily Times from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.
