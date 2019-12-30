Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
Robert F. Stock, age 74, of Drexel Hill, PA, passed away on December 27, 2019. Robert was born in Boston, MA. He was a graduate of Nasson College in Maine. He had been employed as a Senior Underwriter at Munich RE Insurance in Princeton, NJ. He was a long time ham radio operator and a member of the ARRL. Robert was the beloved husband of Catherine Makem Stock and the dear brother of John Stock. He was predeceased by his parents and his brother, James Stock. Relatives and friends are invited to his Memorial Mass Friday, January 3, 2020 at 11:00 AM at St. Andrew the Apostle Church, 3500 School Lane, Drexel Hill, PA. Interment Washington Crossing Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Bob’s memory to , or Habitat for Humanity, www.habitat.org Arrangements The Donohue Funeral Home, 8401 West Chester Pike, Upper Darby, PA (610) 449-0300. Online condolences www.donohuefuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Dec. 31, 2019
