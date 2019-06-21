|
Robert Ford Bruce, of Media, PA and formerly of Springfield, PA passed away on June 17, 2019. Bob Bruce was born in Philadelphia and grew up in Upper Darby, the only son of Katherine and Joseph Bruce. He attended Upper Darby High School and Temple University and went on to enlist in the US Army serving for three years during the time of the Korean War. While in Korea he served on the front line as part of the 7th Infantry Division’s Counterintelligence Detachment. Upon return to the US he began his career and worked as a Property and Casualty Executive for the Insurance Company of North America (INA) which later became CIGNA. He retired from a successful career in 1994 and went on to spend more than twenty joy filled years volunteering at Riddle Hospital, Meals on Wheels and at Covenant United Methodist Church. He fell in love and married Emma “Joan” Crimmins in 1969 and they spent 30 wonderful years together. She preceded him in death in early 2000. Devoted father of Wendy (Gregory) Joachim and Jeffrey (Susan) Bruce and beloved “Pop” to his four grandchildren; Owen Joachim, Molly Joachim, Mitchell Bruce and Emma Bruce. He will also be missed by extended family and many friends for his boisterous laugh and contagious enthusiasm. Relatives and friends are invited to his Memorial Service at 11:00 AM on Friday June 28, 2019 at Covenant United Methodist Church, 212 West Springfield Road, Springfield, PA 19064 with a visitation starting at 9:30 AM. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Robert’s honor to the Riddle Hospital Physical Therapy department where he spent many volunteer years. Checks may be made to: Riddle Healthcare Foundation with a note stating that it is in memory of Robert Bruce - PT. Address: 1068 West Baltimore Pike, Media, PA 19063 or at https://www.mainlinehealth.org/ways-to-give/riddle-healthcare-foundation/make-a-gift-online. Arrangements by Frank C. Videon Funeral Home
Published in The Daily Times on June 24, 2019