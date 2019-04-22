|
Robert “Bob” G. Carre, Sr. 75, passed away at his home April 20, 2019. He grew up in Norwood and has been a long time resident of Brookhaven, PA. Bob worked as a supervisor for Westlake Plastics Co. for 42 years before his retirement. He enjoyed tinkering with automobiles, watching Nascar, playing guitar and listening to country music, especially Johnny Cash and Company. He looked forward to his weekend drives to Lancaster County with his wife. He also had a beloved dog “Casey” who kept him company through a serious illness. He truly loved Christmas and enjoyed spending the holidays with his family. He was a beloved husband and dedicated family man who will be sorely missed. He was predeceased by his parents Dorothy and William Carre, Jr. Bob is survived by his loving wife for over 55 years Kathleen Carre; his children Robert G. Carre, Jr. (Meri), Susan M. Murphy (Russell), Christine Corson (Scott), and Sharon Carre Presta; and his beloved grandchildren Matthew, Nicole, Michael, Meghan, Andrew, Ryan, and Tyler. Funeral Service Friday 11 am at the Bateman Funeral Home, 4220 Edgmont Ave., Brookhaven, PA, 19015. Visitation Friday 10-11am at the funeral home. Burial SS Peter and Paul Cemetery, Springfield, PA. Online condolences can be sent via www.batemanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 23, 2019