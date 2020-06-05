Born in Upland to Frank Glatts Coe and Marguerite Althea Trumbull, Robert G. Coe, loving father, grandfather, father-in-law passed away on May 28, 2020 at the age of 85 years. He will be eternally missed by his children: Debbie Napoletano, Bob Coe, Steve Coe, grandchildren: Isabella, Caroline, Maggie, Timmy, Bobby, and In-laws: Chris Napoletano, Ann Coe, and Lisa Coe. Bob graduated from Toccoa High in Georgia, served four years in the Air Force, and graduated with a Bachelors in Business from Pennsylvania Military College where he was a successful running back on the football team. He was later married, settled in Wallingford, was a member of Idle Hour Tennis Club and Wallingford Swim and Racquet Club. He was an active member of the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 542 for 37 years and successfully owned and operated STRODE, Inc concrete, while managing his second business in Italian Ice and serving his Delaware County community. A military funeral honors service will be conducted by the United States Air Force in Washington Crossing National Cemetery Newtown, Pa. at a future date and time to be determined. In memory of Bob, his life story with pictures will be posted on a permanent web site http://robertgcoe.forevermissed.com (under construction). An open invitation is extended to post condolences on the site.
Published in The Daily Times from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.