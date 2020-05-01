Robert G. Curran, Jr. (Bob) reunited with his father, Robert Sr. on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 when he left this earth and joined Heaven. Bob was a gifted musician who excelled in playing the trumpet. He graduated from West Chester University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Music education. After teaching music in Virginia, Bob returned to Pennsylvania and pursued technical education with Pennsylvania Institute of Technology. Bob retired from AT & T and continued his passion for music as a member and director of the big bands, 22 Park Avenue and currently West Chester Swing Kings. Bob was also a judge of marching bands with the National Judges Association. Bob was a devoted son to surviving mother, Helen Curran, and a loving brother to Patti Curran, Denise Baksi (Jim), Donna Davis (Bill) and Holly Curran. He is also survived by nieces and nephews Brittany and Christopher Davis and Tyler, Colleen and Justin Baksi. Bob also leaves behind many friends that were like brothers to him. Bob was a member of Glenolden Congregational Church. There will be a Celebration of Life for Bob some time this summer. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in his name to FMC Dialysis Services Of Swarthmore, 709 S Chester Rd, Swarthmore, PA 19081-2710 or National Kidney Foundation: Kidney.org.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Times from May 1 to May 3, 2020.