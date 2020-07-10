1/1
Robert Gerald Carothers
Robert Gerald “Jerry” Carothers, 71 of Lansdowne, passed suddenly July 4, 2020 at DCMH. Born and raised in Lansdowne, Jerry was the son of the late Robert and Mary Carothers. Mr. Carothers was a graduate of Lansdowne-Aldan High School, where he met and later married his high school sweetheart, the former Linda Thompson. Following high school, he earned his bachelor’s degree from Susquehanna University, where he played football. Jerry was retired from Verizon after 39 yrs. In his leisure, he enjoyed collecting coins and stamps, and listening to his favorite oldies on his 45s. He was an original ‘Girl Dad’ to his daughters, and embraced becoming a G-Pop to his grandson. Jerry is survived by his beloved wife of 50 years, Linda J. Carothers; his daughters: Laura Carothers and her husband Chris Chattin and Sharon Carothers and her husband Glenn Cocco; and his grandson, Riley Cocco. He is also survived by his Aunt Devona and Uncle Wilk Black; nieces and nephews, especially his puzzle buddy, Camila Valenzuela; and his cousin Jim Black and his wife Mary, and the Simpler family. The family is planning a Celebration of Jerry’s Life at a later date. Relatives and friends are encouraged to visit www.marvilfuneralhome.com for the online guestbook, messages of condolence and updated future service info.


Published in The Daily Times from Jul. 10 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
