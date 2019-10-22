|
Robert H. “Bob” deSoto, 84, of Morton, Pa passed away on October 21, 2019. He was the beloved husband of the late Mary Lou deSoto (nee Fulmer). Bob was also predeceased by his parents Henry & Sarah deSoto and his brother Henry. Bob was previously employed as a salesman for General Electric before his retirement. He had been an active member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church and was a veteran of the Army National Guard. Bob and his wife enjoyed spending the winters in Ft. Myers, Florida. He is survived by his loving stepson Robert “Bob” McLaughlin (Kim); adoring grandchildren Megan, Haley & Melinda and his nephew Vaughn deSoto. Family and friends are invited to Bob’s Visitation on Friday October 25, 2019 from 6:00 PM -8:00 PM at The Knoetgen-Donohue Funeral Home, 746 Kedron Ave., Morton, Pa 19070 and to his 10:30 AM Funeral Mass on Saturday October 26, 2019 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, 2130 Franklin Ave., Morton, PA 19070 Int: SS Peter & Paul Cemetery Online condolences: www.donohuefuneralhome.com Arrg: Knoetgen-Donohue Funeral Home
Published in The Daily Times on Oct. 23, 2019