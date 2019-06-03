|
1933-2019 Robert H. Donnelly 85, a lifelong resident of Aston, died May 31, 2019 at Riddle Memorial Hospital. Born in Lenni, he was son of the late Harry and Ruth Bruten Donnelly. Robert was an Administrator for the Media Moose Lodge and previously worked at Railway Express. He was a graduate of Media High School, class of 1951 where he played football and was a member of St. Franics deSales R.C. Church, American Legion Post #926, VFW Post #6613 and Moose Lodge #2189. Robert was a U.S. Army veteran. Robert was father of the late J. Thomas Donnelly and Kathleen M. “Kathy” Donnelly and brother of the late Ruth Blosinski, Edna Scull and Helen Martin. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Elizabeth E. “Betty” Springer Donnelly; his granddaughter Kathleen “Kate” Donnelly and his brother Edward Donnelly. Liturgy Service: 12:00 Noon Thursday, June 6, 2019 at the White-Luttrell Funeral Home, 3551 Concord Road, Aston where friends may call after 11:00AM. Burial Mount Hope Cemetery. Memorial gifts to Friends of Fair Acres, 340 N. Middletown Road, Lenni, PA 19037 www.whiteluttrell.com
Published in The Daily Times on June 4, 2019