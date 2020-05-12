Robert H. Jensen, age 91, passed away on Thursday, April 30th, 2020 after a lengthy illness. He was born and raised in Chester, PA, and later moved to Wallingford, PA, in 1959, where he resided for 57 years. He was a 1945 graduate of Chester High School. He earned a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Economics in 1950, from Randolph-Macon College in Ashland, VA, where he was a charter member of the Theta Chi Fraternity. It was during his junior year at a college dance, that he met the love of his life, Priscilla. They were married 2 years later in 1951. In 1968, he received his Master’s Degree in Human Relations from the University of Pennsylvania. He is predeceased by his wife Priscilla (Torrance) Jensen; his parents Frank and Margaret (Cardwell) Jensen; his older brother Frank and his wife Jane; and many dear friends. He is survived by three daughters: Susie (Dave) Kolva of Wallingford, PA; Karen (Michael) Alvarado of Coatesville, PA; and Sharon Jensen of St. Petersburg, FL. Also survived by his grandchildren: Ryan (Laura) Carl of Waterford, NY; and Katie (Tim) Swierczek of Media, PA, and two great-grandchildren; Timothy Swierczek and Cora Swierczek. A second great-granddaughter is expected to arrive in July 2020 to Ryan and Laura Carl. He is also survived by two beloved nieces and their families. Funeral Services and Burial are private, with a public memorial service to be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Providence Animal Shelter, 555 Sandy Bank Rd., Media, PA 19063. Condolences: www.msbfh.com
Published in The Daily Times from May 12 to May 13, 2020.