ROBERT P. HERB JR AGE 81 OF MEDIA, FORMERLY OF DREXEL HILL AND OCEAN CITY, NJ. He was the Bank Manager for many years at PSFS Bank in Manoa . His greatest joy in life was spending time with his family in Ocean City, NJ. Beloved husband of Joyce (nee Tomlinson ).Devoted father of Cindy Gemmill (Bob), Linda Wilde (Gene) and Jeffrey Herb. Grandfather of Allison, Kelsey and Madison Gemmill, Owen and Erica Wilde, Isabella and Evan Herb. RELATIVES AND FRIENDS ARE INVITED TO HIS MEMORIAL SERVICE TUESDAY AT 11:00 AM AT GRACE EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH 600 EDMONDS AVENUE DREXEL HILL,PA. 19026. In lieu of flowers donations may be sent to the above named church. ARRANGEMENTS BY THE FRANK C. VIDEON FUNERAL HOME BROOMALL
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 3, 2020