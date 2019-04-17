|
Robert Horace Welsh, 82, of Ridley Park, PA, passed away on Friday, April 12, 2019 in Roanoke, VA. Mr. Welsh was born June 9, 1936 in Chester, PA, a son of the late Robert “Axel” Welsh and Anna Elizabeth Welsh. Mr. Welsh was a proud member of the 1953 St. James football team and was dedicated to his community by serving as a longtime coach of the Ridley Park Boys Club. He retired after 45 years of working for Amtrak. Surviving are his wife, Barbara Keenan Welsh; his sons, Robert Thomas Welsh and James Dennis Welsh; sister, Joyce Mary Francisco; brother, Herman Allen Welsh, six grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren; and longtime companion, Mariam Murray. There will be no services scheduled at this time. The family suggests that memorial tributes take the form of donations to the Ridley Park Boys Club. More information may be found at www.ridleyparkac.com. Arrangements are being handled by Lotz Funeral Home Roanoke Chapel, 1001 Franklin Rd. SW, Roanoke, VA, 540-982-1001. Online condolences may be expressed by visiting www.lotzfuneralhomeroanoke.com
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 21, 2019