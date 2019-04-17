Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lotz Funeral Home
1001 Franklin Road SouthWest
Roanoke, VA 24016-4399
540-982-1001
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Welsh
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Horace Welsh

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Robert Horace Welsh Obituary
Robert Horace Welsh, 82, of Ridley Park, PA, passed away on Friday, April 12, 2019 in Roanoke, VA. Mr. Welsh was born June 9, 1936 in Chester, PA, a son of the late Robert “Axel” Welsh and Anna Elizabeth Welsh. Mr. Welsh was a proud member of the 1953 St. James football team and was dedicated to his community by serving as a longtime coach of the Ridley Park Boys Club. He retired after 45 years of working for Amtrak. Surviving are his wife, Barbara Keenan Welsh; his sons, Robert Thomas Welsh and James Dennis Welsh; sister, Joyce Mary Francisco; brother, Herman Allen Welsh, six grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren; and longtime companion, Mariam Murray. There will be no services scheduled at this time. The family suggests that memorial tributes take the form of donations to the Ridley Park Boys Club. More information may be found at www.ridleyparkac.com. Arrangements are being handled by Lotz Funeral Home Roanoke Chapel, 1001 Franklin Rd. SW, Roanoke, VA, 540-982-1001. Online condolences may be expressed by visiting www.lotzfuneralhomeroanoke.com
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lotz Funeral Home
Download Now