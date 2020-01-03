Home

Robert J. Fox, age 79, of the Darby Twp section of Glenolden, passed away January 2, 2020. He was a very hard working Ramp Service Employee for United Airlines at the Philadelphia Airport for 45 years. Loving son of the late John P. and Grace A. St. George Fox; beloved husband of Kaaren R.(nee Magarahan) Fox; devoted father of Donna Dadura (David) and the late Robin Denise Fox; dear brother of William P. Fox (Dolores), Pat Fox (Patricia) and the late John A. Fox; dear brother-in-law of Hannah “Bonnie” Fox; dear grandfather of Iain, Quinn, and Kieran. Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing Wednesday 9:45AM – 10:45AM in the Church of Our Lady of Fatima, 1 Fatima Drive, Secane, PA 19018, followed by his Funeral Mass at 11AM. Burial S.S. Peter & Paul Cemetery
Published in The Daily Times on Jan. 5, 2020
