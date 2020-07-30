Robert J., “Bob” Gilroy, age 70 of Ridley Park, PA passed away on Monday, July 27, 2020 at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania. Born and raised in Philadelphia, he was the son of Ruth A. Purdy Gilroy and Joseph A. Gilroy. Bob was a 1967 graduate of John Bartram High School and was a Vietnam veteran of the U.S. Marines Corps. He was employed as a fabrication manager for 35 years prior to retiring from Matrix Services in 2010. Bob’s greatest joy was being with family and his grandchildren. In his earlier years, he enjoyed playing softball and playing cards with his friends. Never one to be idle he enjoyed volunteering his time to others and was a consummate “Mr. Fix It” for anyone who needed his help. Bob is survived by his wife of 44 years, Barbara L. Gilroy; his two sons, Justin (Nikki) Gilroy and Brendan (Danielle) Gilroy; six grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Madison, Emily, Jack, Luke, and Brady Gilroy; his four siblings, Joseph Gilroy, Ruth (Tom) Sheehan, Patti Gilroy and Michelle (Frank) Costa. A visitation will be held on Monday, August 3, 2020, 6:00-8:00PM at Pagano Funeral Home, 3711 Foulk Rd., Garnet Valley, PA followed by a memorial service at 8:00PM. Interment will be private. Donations in Bob’s memory may be sent to the Abramson Cancer Center at the following address: ACC Annual Fund,Attn: Greta Bednarczyk,Penn Medicine Development, 3535 Market Street, Suite 750,Philadelphia, PA 19104. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.paganofuneralhome.com