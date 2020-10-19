1/1
Robert J. Hopkins
Robert J. Hopkins, 78, of Bayville NJ passed away on October 12, 2020. Born in Camden, NJ he was a resident of Drexel Hill, PA for nearly 50 years. Moving to Bayville, NJ in 2019. Mr. Hopkins was a driver in the transportation industry throughout his life. He was an avid Phillies fan, collector of sports memorabilia, loved game shows, particularly Jeopardy, and spending time with family. He is predeceased by his wife Dorothy E. (nee Walker). Surviving are his 4 children, Robert Jr., John (Toni Turco), Dorothy Jr. and Gayle (Frank McCall); his 2 grandchildren Frank McCall Jr., and Kevin McCall; 3 great grandchildren Julia, Sierra and Lucia. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Mastapeter Memorial Home in Bayville. www.mastapetermemorial.com. Service and interment will be private.

Published in The Daily Times from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2020.
