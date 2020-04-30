Robert J. "Bob" Montgomery
Robert “Bob” J. Montgomery, age 71, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 23, 2020 at Aventura at Prospect Rehabilitation Center. Bob was born on August 1, 1948 in Prospect Park, PA and was the son of the late Daniel and Mary (Moran) Montgomery. He worked at Kmart for 15 years before retiring, and enjoyed bingo, bus trips, going to the shore and especially studying astronomy. Family gatherings were the highlight of his life. Bob was a hard working individual with a sharp sense of humor. He overcame many physical challenges and persevered to be a vibrant part of the loving community at Prospect Park Rehabilitation Center, where he resided for the past few years. Bob is survived by his cousins: Sean Montgomery, Patrick Montgomery and Michael Montgomery all of Wilmington. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, funeral services will be held in Wilmington, DE at a later date when all his friends and family can gather to celebrate his life. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to St. Gabriel Roman Catholic Church, 233 Mohawk Avenue, Norwood, PA 19704. To offer condolences and receive updated service information, please visit www.dohertyfh.com 302.652.6811.

