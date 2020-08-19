Robert J. Morton passed away on August 15, 2020 at the age of 40. Loving son of Marvin & Ann Morton. Dear brother of Jeffrey (Marie) & Steven (Debbie). Also survived by his six nieces & nephews. Relatives & friends are invited to attend his memorial visitation on Tuesday after 10am in the church of St. John Fisher, 4225 Chichester Ave., Boothwyn, followed by a Funeral Mass at 11am. Int. Private. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in his memory to: Elwyn, Attn: Development Office, 111 Elwyn Rd., Elwyn PA 19063.