Robert J. Sandy, age 56, of Wilmington, DE passed away at home on May 9, 2020. Born in Ridley Park, PA, he was the son of Dominic J. Sandy and the late Roberta M. (Simpson) Sandy. Robert graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Electrical Engineering from Temple University and went on to work various I.T. positions throughout his career. He had a love of animals and made sure that his beloved birds were taken of year round and that his “furry” children were always well loved and cherished. He enjoyed going on vacation adventures from Disney World to Key West to Cruises as well as staring out the window and relaxing on long train rides. He practiced Goju Ryu for over 30 years and held the position of Sempai (Senior Student) for many years. He was also an instructor and black belt with the Okinawan Karate Do. Bob will be sorely missed by his family and friends that he leaves behind. Robert is survived by his wife of 19 years, Karen D. Purner-Sandy of Wilmington, DE; his father Dominic Sandy of Ridley Park, PA; his sister and brother-in-law, Christine and Sean Ward of New Castle, DE; his nephew, Quentin Ward; his niece, Rachel Ward; and his aunt, Kathleen Simpson of Folsom, PA. A Celebration of Robert’s Life will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to the Delaware Humane Society, 701 A St, Wilmington, DE 19801, or Forgotten Cats, 4023 Kennett Pike, Suite 422, Greenville, DE 19807.



