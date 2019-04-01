|
Robert J. “Bob” VanDeWall, 75, of Springfield, PA passed away on March 31, 2019. Beloved husband of Pat (nee: McErlane); loving father of Debbie Basler and Chrissy (Michael) Massa; brother of Steven (Carmen) VanDeWall; Poppop to Joey, Mikayla, Jimmy, Mikie, Matt and Julia. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing Thursday, April 4, 6:30pm and Friday morning after 9:30am O’Leary Funeral Home, 640 E. Springfield Rd. Springfield, PA 19064 and to his Funeral Service Friday 11:00am in the Funeral Home. Burial SS. Peter & Paul Cemetery. Donations to Gift of Life Donor Program, 401 N 3rd St, Philadelphia, PA 19123.
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 2, 2019