Services
Cavanagh Family Funeral Home
301 Chester Pike
Norwood, PA 19074
610-532-3120
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Cavanagh Family Funeral Home
301 Chester PIke
Norwood, PA
View Map
Prayer Service
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Cavanagh Family Funeral Home
301 Chester PIke
Norwood, PA
View Map
Burial
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
11:15 AM
Saints Peter and Paul Cemetery
1600 Sproul Rd.
Springfield, PA
View Map
Resources
Robert James Felker Sr.

Robert James Felker Sr. Obituary
1946 - 2019 Robert James Felker Sr., age 73 of Collingdale, passed away peacefully on November 19, 2019. Beloved husband of Catherine Felker (nee Boorse). Dear father of Robert J. Felker Jr. (Jill), Karen Felker and Vicki Roberts (Peter). Brother of the late Donald Felker and Geraldine Brennan. Also survived by two grandchildren Lucas Felker and Ella Roberts. A naval veteran serving proudly from 1965 until 1975. Robert was a locksmith for many years, he also drove for local pharmacies. When not working Robert enjoyed spending time at the beach or in the mountains with his family. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his funeral on Friday from 9:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m. at the Cavanagh Family Funeral Home, 301 Chester Pike, Norwood. Followed by his funeral service at 10:00 a.m. Int. Saints Peter and Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial donations to the Alzheimer’s Association would be appreciated. Condolences may be made at www.cavanaghfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Nov. 21, 2019
