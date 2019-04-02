|
Robert Joseph Faione, peacefully on March 31, 2019, age 86 of Newtown Square, PA. Beloved husband to Jeanette (nee Martin) Faione. Also survived by his children Rob Jr., and Carolyn (John) Daniels, 3 grandchildren; Bobby, Michael, and Stephen (Lea) Collins and 2 great grandchildren Calista and Albert, and his beloved dog Jake. Robert was predeceased by his 5 siblings. Robert was a Korean War Veteran in the U.S, Army where he received the Purple Heart medal. He was known for his quick one liners and was a very mild mannered man. He was a retired Union Painter of Local 21. Relatives & Friends are invited to his Funeral Friday 11:00 A.M.-12:45 P.M. followed by his Memorial Service at 1:00 P.M. in the Main Chapel of the D’Anjolell Memorial Home, 2811 West Chester Pike, Broomall, PA 19008. Interment private. Contributions in Robert’s memory may be made to Life Christian Fellowship Church, 607 W. Springfield Rd., Springfield, PA 19064. Arrg: D’Anjolell Barone Memorial Home www.danjolell.com
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 3, 2019