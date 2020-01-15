Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
Strano and Feeley Family Funeral Home
635 Churchmans Road
Newark, DE 19702
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Our Lady of Fatima Church
1 Fatima Drive
Secane, PA
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Fatima Church
1 Fatima Drive
Secane, PA
Robert Joseph O'Neill Sr.

Robert Joseph O'Neill Sr., age 83, of Glenolden, PA passed away on January 9, 2020. He was born to the late John and Margaret O'Neill. Bobby or "Giggy", was known and loved by many as a fun and friendly bartender. Gig was devoted to his family and friends and will be deeply missed.
He is survived by sons, Robert J. O'Neill Jr. (Teresa) and Sean P. O'Neill; daughters, Deborah O' Neill, and Catherine M. Berman (Larry); brothers, David and Joseph O'Neill (Dolores); sisters, Rosemary Ryan (David), and Judith Reiner; 7 grandchildren: Mark and Tara Gianforcaro, Eric Berman, Ryan O'Neill, Russ Gianforcaro, Michael (Mikey) Berman, and Natalie O'Neill. Gig was preceded in death by his wife, Catherine McDevitt O'Neill; his son, Mark O'Neill; brothers: John and Gerald O'Neill; and his sister, Margaret Kane.
A visitation will be held from 9:30-11 AM on Wednesday, January 15 at Our Lady of Fatima Church, 1 Fatima Drive, Secane, PA 19018. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 AM. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to St. Thomas More Alumni Association, c/o CatholicPhilly.com, 222 N. 17th St. Philadelphia, PA 19103. For directions, an expanded obituary, or to send an online condolence visit www.stranofeeley.com
Published in Daily Times on Jan. 12, 2020
