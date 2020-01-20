Home

Robert K. Sutton Obituary
1933-2020 Robert K. Sutton, 86, of Glenolden, died January 17, 2020. He was the son of the late Harry D. and Florence Grant Sutton, grandfather of the late Colleen and Missi Wright, and brother of the late Fred, Ray, Clarence and Jan Sutton and Helen Enz. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Margaret M. Cassidy Sutton; his daughters, Catherine M. Pohle (Uwe) and Vicki M. Roux (Arthur); seven grandchildren; five great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Funeral Mass: 10:00 AM Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020 at St. Rose of Lima R.C. Church, 1901 Chester Pike, Eddystone, PA 19022, where relatives and friends may call from 8:45-9:45 AM. Burial: SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery Memorial gifts may be made to Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 2004 Sproul Rd, Ste 208, Broomall, PA 19008 www.whiteluttrell.com
Published in The Daily Times on Jan. 21, 2020
