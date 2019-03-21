Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
Goldfinch Funeral Services, Inc.
11528 Hwy. 17 Bypass
Murrells Inlet, SC 29576
(843) 651-3295
Robert "Bobby" Kent

Robert "Bobby" Kent Obituary
1934 - 2019 Robert “Bobby” Kent, 84 of Murrells Inlet, SC passed away Tuesday, March 19, 2019. Mr. Kent was a United States Army veteran. He was a member of the American Legion Post *358 in Clifton Heights, PA. He loved to play golf and enjoyed time with his family. He was preceded in death by his parents: four brothers; two sisters and a stepson, Frank Bogardus. Survivors include his wife of 52 years, Gail M. Kent; a daughter, Debbie Gould; a stepson, David Bogardus and his wife Debra; two granddaughters, Devin and Lauren Bogardus and many nieces and nephews. A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 AM Monday, March 25, 2019 at Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel. The family will receive friends from 10:00-10:45 AM prior to the service. Memorial contributions may be made to: St. Jude Children’s Hospital, PO Box 1000 Dept. 142 Memphis, TN 38101-9908 or to Disabled Veterans-s Project, 1120 G Street NW, Suite 700, Washington, DC 20005. Sign an online guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 24, 2019
