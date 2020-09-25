Robert L “Bob” Bansept passed away peacefully on September 24 after a brief illness. He was 69 years old. He is survived by his wife of 48 years Deborah, sons Matthew and Robert his wife Jennifer and granddaughter Kayla. Bob attended St. Francis elementary school and graduated from Springfield High School. Bob loved spending time with his family and friends. He enjoyed crossword puzzles, reading and helping others. Bob worked for PennDOT for 35 years and retired in 2005 as the Delaware County Maintenance Manager. He was a Life Member of the Springfield Fire Company. He joined at the age of 16 on May 11, 1968. During his over 50 years of service to the Springfield community he served in the positions of Engineer, Chief Engineer, Captain and Assistant Chief in the operations side of the Fire Company. In addition, he served the administration side as a Member of the Board of Directors and Financial Secretary. Bob was respected by the Members as one of the most active drivers over the last 20 years. Bob was also a member of Leedom and Ridley Township In addition to his desire to serve the community, he had a passion for golf. He had a generous spirit and was an avid supporter of any tournament that was a fund raiser for someone in need. Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing on Wednesday, September 30, from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at the Kovacs Funeral Home, Inc., 530 W. Woodland Avenue, Springfield, PA 19064, and on Thursday, October 1, from 9:00 to 10:00 AM at the funeral home, followed immediately by his funeral service at 10:00 AM. Interment will be private. In Lieu of flowers, the family asked that donations be made to: Captain Matt Le Tourneau Memorial Foundation by mail to 491 Baltimore Pike, PO 402, Springfield, PA 19064 https://mattl.org www.kovacsfuneralhomeinc.com