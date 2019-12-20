|
Robert L. Graeff, 87, of Newtown Square, died Saturday, November 30, 2019. Robert was raised in Drexel Hill, PA, played football for and graduated from Upper Darby High School, went to Gettysburg College and graduated with an ROTC Commission as Infantry Officer and served 2 years State side. He had a 33 year career in Sales and Marketing Management with Owens Illinois (a global manufacturer of glass packaging). Robert was a great father and loving husband, an avid tennis player, lover of Philadelphia sports teams, and an active volunteer, including being a docent for the American Helicopter Museum. He is predeceased by his first wife, Evelyn and his second wife, June, died shortly after he did. He is survived by his daughter, Katherine Bringle. Arrangements by West Laurel Hill Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in The Daily Times on Dec. 21, 2019