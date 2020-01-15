|
|
Robert L. Long, Jr., 69, of Wallingford, PA, died peacefully on Monday, January 13, 2020, surrounded by his family and friends after a courageous battle with leukemia. Beloved by his mother, Elizabeth, 95, of Newtown Square, PA, cherished by his wife of 45 years, Norma, devoted father of Kevin (and his wife Mary Beth) of Yardley, PA, Stephen (and his wife Stacy) of Erie, PA, and Matthew (and his wife Rachel) of North Huntingdon, PA, loving brother of Jane Henderson (and her husband John) of Oak Island, NC, and adoring grandfather of 9. A graduate of Marple Newtown High School and Waynesburg University, Bob enjoyed a career in construction, beginning with Guy C. Long, Inc. in 1972, and for the last 26 years with W.S. Cumby as a construction superintendent. During his time at W.S. Cumby he had the chance to oversee the construction and renovation of some incredible properties including the Lodge at Pine Valley Golf Club, the Horticulture Center at Morris Arboretum, the Bryn Mawr Film Institute, the Bryn Mawr Presbyterian Church, KidsZooU at the Philadelphia Zoo, and the Inn at Swarthmore. An amazingly soft and caring man, Bob loved his family most of all. He will be so very missed. A memorial service is scheduled for Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 10 am, at St. Mark’s Methodist Church, 2220 S. Sproul Rd, Broomall, PA. The family will also have additional calling hours at the church from 9 – 10 am before the start of the service. In Bob’s memory, the family asks that donations be made to (https://donate.lls.org/). Arrangements by Frank C. Videon Funeral Home, Broomall
Published in The Daily Times on Jan. 16, 2020