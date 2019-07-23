Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
|
Robert L. Manning, 82 of Drexel Hill, PA passed away on July 21, 2019. He was born in Darby, PA, the son of the late Lee C. and Elizabeth (nee Kostes) Manning. Robert was predeceased by his wife, Karen (nee Marcinek) and brother, John B. Robert is survived by his children, Kathleen (Michael) Donohue, Kevin (Heather), Rachael (Chris) Mattioni, Maria (Sean) Rose, Theresa (Nick) Narcise and 12 grandchildren. He is also survived by his siblings, Edward (Virginia), Valerie (William) Vinal; sister-in-law Helen; nieces and nephews. Robert retired after 25 years as the Manager/Treasurer of Forge Federal Credit Union fka PSTC Employees FCU, Upper Darby, PA. He also worked previously in several capacities at SEPTA. Robert was a faithful member of St. Charles Borromeo Church, Drexel Hill, where he served as the former Business Manager. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing, Friday, July 26, 2019, 6pm and Saturday morning 9am, O’Leary Funeral Home, 640 E. Springfield Rd., Springfield, PA 19064 and to his Funeral Mass, Saturday 10:30 am at St. Charles Borromeo Church, 3422 Dennison Ave., Drexel Hill, PA 19026. Interment SS. Peter & Paul Cemetery. Donations can be made in his memory to St. Charles Borromeo Church.
Published in The Daily Times on July 24, 2019
