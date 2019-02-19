|
|
Robert L. Purfield, 82, of West Chester and former long-time resident of Delaware County, passed away Sunday February 17, 2019 at Sunrise of Westtown. Born in Phila he was the son of the late Larry and Irene (nee Ott) Purfield. Mr. Purfield retired from Boeing where he was employed as a Mechanic for over 30 years. He was a graduate of Glen Nor High School in 1954, and he served 8 years in the Naval Reserve. Mr. Purfield also enjoyed hunting, fishing and repairing cars. He enjoyed the years he spent at his cottage in White Crystal Beach, MD and his home in Lewes, DE. He is survived by his 2 daughters, Linda Faux (Steve), Kathleen Delaney (Fran); his son, Robert W. Purfield; brothers, Larry and Bill Purfield; his sister, Jeanne Stuardi; and his 4 grandchildren, Lauren and Sean Faux, and Taylor and Jacob Delaney. Bob is also survived by his ex-wife, Carol Purfield (nee Panhuise). His long-time companion, Brenda Hutson, passed away in Dec. 2011. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing Sunday evening, Feb. 24, 2019, 6-7 pm at the Marvil Funeral Home, 1110 Main Street, Darby, PA, and Monday after 9am at Blessed Virgin Mary Church, 1101 Main Street, Darby. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10am in BVM Church. Burial will be private. Contributions: The Food Trust, 1617 JFK Blvd., Ste 900, Philadelphia, PA 19103. Arr. by Marvil Funeral Home, www.marvilfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Feb. 21, 2019