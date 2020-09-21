The old pilot finally ran out of runway. Robert “Bob” LeMin, 96, of Lancaster, died at his Manheim Twp. home Sept. 15. Bedridden, he kept alert to his last breath. Bob Dylan played in the room and his only son, Bob Jr. was at his side. He was the loving husband to the late Kaye LeMin who died in 1995. Born in Upland, Pa (Delaware County). Bob was one of four sons born to the late Leo and Clara (O’Donnell) LeMin. He was pre-deceased by Tom and Joe, survived by Edward, Parkside, Pa. Bob’s backstory before Lancaster is breathtaking. A 1941 grad of St James HS, Chester, he had a coveted “service exempt” job out of high school at the Philadelphia Electric Company as a boiler operator. After December 1941, Bob felt the need to leave a safe job to help defend his country. He initially served with distinction as a carrier-qualified Corsair pilot, before shipping out to the Marshall Islands. Back from service in occupied Japan, he enrolled in PMC, now Widener University, graduating in 1949. Following his second tour of active duty as a Marine helicopter pilot in the Korean war, he and Kaye moved here. In 1954, Bob opened LeMin’s Cut Rate, 602 McGrann Blvd, a popular gathering spot for coffee, smokes, soda, candy, ice cream, pin-ball and lunch. The store closed in 1972 when he joined Davis Oil Company. He served as office manager until retirement in 1998. He enjoyed golf at Meadia Heights, polo at Forney Field, and openings at Lancaster Museum of Art. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his son, granddaughter and friends. In accordance with his wishes, Bob’s life will be celebrated privately with friends and family. Bob is believed to be the last pilot of the vaunted Marine Corps Reserve Squadron VMF-451, based post-war in Horsham, Pa. Flying out of Willow Grove, they were the first squadron called up for the Korean Conflict in 1951. Bob maintained: “the real heroes were the guys that didn’t come back.” Contributions in Bob’s memory may be made to the Lancaster Museum of Art or one’s charity of choice
. Arrg: Boyko Funeral Home, 855 Lehigh St., Allentown, PA. www.boykocremation.com