Robert ‘Boots’ Luttrell, 85, passed away June 1, 2020 at his home in The Villages, FL. Bob was born 7-29-1934 to John & Helen Luttrell of Upper Darby PA. Bob attended St. Alice Grade School and was a graduate of West Catholic Boys School, Class of 1952. He is survived by his wife Joyce, son Kevin of West Palm FL, daughters Renee Luttrell- Cisco (Joe) and Joanmarie Reisen (Stephen), both of Chadds Ford, his brother Richard (Pat) of Turnersville NJ and four grandsons. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother John Jr. We will be celebrating Bob’s life on July 29th, his 86th birthday, with friends and neighbors at our home where his ashes reside.



