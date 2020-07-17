1/
Robert "Boots" Luttrell
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert ‘Boots’ Luttrell, 85, passed away June 1, 2020 at his home in The Villages, FL. Bob was born 7-29-1934 to John & Helen Luttrell of Upper Darby PA. Bob attended St. Alice Grade School and was a graduate of West Catholic Boys School, Class of 1952. He is survived by his wife Joyce, son Kevin of West Palm FL, daughters Renee Luttrell- Cisco (Joe) and Joanmarie Reisen (Stephen), both of Chadds Ford, his brother Richard (Pat) of Turnersville NJ and four grandsons. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother John Jr. We will be celebrating Bob’s life on July 29th, his 86th birthday, with friends and neighbors at our home where his ashes reside.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Times from Jul. 17 to Jul. 19, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by DelcoTimes.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved