Robert M. Davis, age 90, of Aston Twp., PA, died Thursday, March 7, 2019 at Riddle Memorial Hospital of Media, PA. Robert was born September 6, 1928 in Everett, Massachusetts. Bob was a Director of Property Accounting with Conrail Inc. in Philadelphia, PA, retiring in 1990. Bob was a devoted parishioner at the Church of St. Joseph, where he was a Lector and was involved with the Dedication Choir. Mr. Davis joyfully participated with the DelChordians Barber Shop. Bob was active in the community, coaching baseball with Aston Valley, time keeper with Sun Valley High School Wrestling Team, and football announcer with Aston AA Bandits. Bob enjoyed Aston Senior Citizens, golfing and most of all, he was devoted to his home and family. Husband of 56 years to the late Patricia A. Davis. Survivors: Sons: Neil (Sheri) Davis and Scott (Beth) Davis; Daughters: Debra (Frank) Pendola, Suzanne (Robert) Ganzelli and Denise (Bob) Poderis; Sisters: Lorraine Gibbons, Ruth Townsend and Maureen Deveraux; 16 Grandchildren; 6 Great-Grandchildren. Visitation: Monday, March 11th from 6:00-8:00PM at the Minshall Shropshire-Bleyler Funeral Home, Middletown (Ret. #352) & Knowlton Rds., Middletown Twp., Media, PA, and Tuesday, March 12th from 10:00-10:45AM at the Church of St. Joseph, 3255 Concord Rd. Aston, PA 19014. Funeral Mass: Tuesday, March 12th at 11:00AM at the Church of St. Joseph, 3255 Concord Rd., Aston, PA 19014. Interment: Mt. Hope Cemetery. Condolences: www.msbfh.com
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 10, 2019
