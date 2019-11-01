Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
Services
he Donohue Funeral Homes, Inc.
8401 W Chester Pike
Upper Darby, PA 19082
610-449-0300
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
he Donohue Funeral Homes, Inc.
8401 W Chester Pike
Upper Darby, PA 19082
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
he Donohue Funeral Homes, Inc.
8401 W Chester Pike
Upper Darby, PA 19082
View Map
Robert M. Frysinger Obituary
Robert M. Frysinger, age 92, of Wallingford, PA, passed away on October 29, 2019. Born in Chester, PA, he was the son of the late Walter and Mary Frysinger (nee Waters). Robert was a graduate of Chester High School. He served in the United States Navy during the World War II era. He had been employed by Boeing as a transportation operator. Robert enjoyed bowling, traveling and watching professional sports. Robert is survived by his wife of 44 years Judith Frysinger (nee Thomas); his sister, Bette Tyson, and his nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to visit the family Tuesday, November 5, 2019 9:00-10:00 AM at The Spencer T. Videon - Donohue Funeral Home, 8401 West Chester Pike (cor. Lynn Blvd.), Upper Darby, PA (610) 449-0300 and to his Funeral Service at 10:00 AM. Interment Arlington Cemetery, Drexel Hill, PA. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory to the , 1617 John F. Kennedy Blvd., Suite 700, Philadelphia, PA 19103 or to a Charity of the Donor’s Choice would be appreciated. Online condolences www.donohuefuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Nov. 3, 2019
- ADVERTISEMENT -