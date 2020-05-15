Robert (Bob) M. Sullivan beloved husband of the late Alma McDowell Sullivan died peacefully and surrounded by his family on May 12, 2020 due to complications of COVID-19. Born on November 22, 1931, he was raised in West Philadelphia where he attended Our Lady of Lourdes School and graduated from St. Thomas More Catholic High School in 1950. He attended night classes at Temple and St. Joseph’s University and was a systems analyst retiring from Conrail in 1990. In 1958, he married Alma, his wife of 58 years. In 1967, they moved to Springfield, Delaware County and raised their family. He was a loving father and husband and was devoted to his grandchildren. Being of great faith, Bob attended St. Francis of Assisi Parish and taught CCD. An avid sports fan, Bob served as the President of the Springfield Boys Club and Director of the Delco Boys Football League. He was a proud member of the Ancient Order of Hibernians. He is survived by his four children: Monica Sullivan Doyle (David), Terence R. Sullivan (Laure’), Colleen A. Sullivan, (James Newnam), Kathleen A. Sullivan and his nine grandchildren: Shannon Doyle (Daniel Tonellato), Morgan Doyle, Conor Doyle, Trevor Sullivan, Allison Sullivan, Rachel Newnam, Brock Newnam, Bryant Maits and Jackson Maits. “Uncle Bob” was loved and admired by his nieces and nephews and enjoyed the friendship of many. Due to the current health crisis, services will take place at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to St. Thomas More Alumni Association at STMAA, PO Box 294, Drexel Hill, PA 19026 or Shriners Hospitals for Children, Development Office, 3551 N. Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA 19140.
Published in The Daily Times from May 15 to May 17, 2020.