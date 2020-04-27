|
Robert M. Toomey, age 86, of Aston, PA, formerly of Glenolden, PA, died Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at home. Bob was born September 21, 1933 and was a graduate of St. James High School and Drexel Institute. Bob was employed at Baldwins in Eddystone, PA and Fiduks Industrial Services in Delaware. Bob coached Sun Oil Little League for 20 years and had many winning teams. He was an avid sports fan and enjoyed the Phillies and Eagles. Bob loved saltwater fishing and freshwater fishing. Father of the late Robert P. Toomey, Grandfather of the late Chad Shifflett; brother of the late Richard Toomey. Survivors: Wife of 65 years: Joan Anthony Toomey Sons: Michael and David Toomey Also survived by 5 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren A Celebration of Bob’s Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to American Cancer Association. Condolences: www.msbfh.com
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 28, 2020