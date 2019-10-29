|
|
Robert Marcus “Rob” Stitt, 49, was born Sept. 6, 1970, and left his mark until October 11, 2019. He is survived by his parents, family, and many friends. Rob grew up in Concord Township, PA and attended college in Florida & Pennsylvania. With his business background and love of all foods he created several restaurants in the Rehoboth, Delaware area, including Eden, Taste, Bayside BBQ and Shorebreak Lodge. Along the way, he met many lifelong friends and was generous and loyal, without judgement. Rob lived the majority of his life with great enthusiasm. You could find him walking his beloved dog “Boots” on the beach & woodland paths. He loved running, skiing, scuba diving and traveling, visiting 26 countries. Sadly, Rob left us too soon. Services will be private. A celebration of a life, well lived, will be held at a later date. Please share any thoughts or memories by joining the Facebook page “Memories of Rob Stitt” Donations can be made to American Foundation of Suicide Prevention. Condolences: Bob & Mimi Stitt, P.O. Box 904, Eastville, VA 23347
Published in The Daily Times on Oct. 30, 2019