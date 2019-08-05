|
1940 - 2019 Robert Merritt “Ollie” Oliver, 78, passed away Sunday, August 4, 2019 at Wayne UNC Healthcare. Born in Delaware County, Pennsylvania on December 4, 1940, he was the son of the late John Robert and Alice Minnick Oliver. He retired from the United States Air Force after 22 years of service. A private service for the family will be held at a later date. Ollie is survived by his wife of 27 years, Gail Oliver; daughters, Machele Louise Washok (Kevin) of Elkton, MD and Renee Ann Henslee (Jack) of Colorado Springs, CO; step-daughter, Ann Marie McLarnon (Rob) of Chesapeake City, MD; step-sons, David McMaster (Rhonda) of Viola, DE, Edward McMaster of Manteo, and Dean McMaster (Maureen) of Boothwyn, PA; sisters, Patricia Ann Oliver of Prospect Park, PA, Sally Durbano (Larry) of Punta Gorda, FL, Carol Tate (Jimmy) of Port Richey, FL and Nancy Yannuzzi (Joe) of Spring Hill, FL; brothers, Jackie Oliver (Elayne) of Trainer, PA and David Oliver of Bordentown, NJ; four grandchildren, Nicholas Oliver Washok, Jessica Marie Washok, Jared Jacobus Washok and Danielle Adriana Martinez; and nine step-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the Ronald McDonald House, 1901 Rockland Road, Wilmington, DE 19803. Online condolences may be sent to www.seymourfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Aug. 6, 2019