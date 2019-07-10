|
|
Robert Patrick Clarke, age 82 of Garnet Valley, PA, passed away peacefully on July 8, 2019 at home. Born in Hazleton, PA and raised in Philadelphia, he resided for the past 17 years in Garnet Valley, PA, previously residing in Sharon Hill and Philadelphia but spent most of his life in Upper Darby. Bob was employed by PECO. He worked in sales and was the Trade Relations Manager before retiring in 1994 after 35 years of service. He graduated from St. John the Baptist High School in Manayunk class of 1955 and earned his Bachelor’s Degree in English from St. Joseph’s College in 1959. Bob was a member of St. Thomas the Apostle Church and a former member of St. Dorothy Church. He was an honorary member of the Rotary Club of Concordville Chadds Ford. While living in Sharon Hill, Bob was a member of the Police Commission in 2000. He served as the Judge of Elections for Concord Twp. and was a Board member of various Historical Societies in Delaware County. He enjoyed family and friends, traveling, golfing, country western dancing and was known for his pop pop jokes. In addition to his parents, Robert and Stella Brezenski Clarke, Bob is preceded in death by his first wife, Mildred P. Daly Clarke who passed in 1989 and a son in law, Spencer A. Manthorpe Jr. who passed in 2016. He is survived by his wife of 22 years, Mary Kathleen Dowd Clarke (nee Brockson); 3 daughters, Patricia (Francis) Downey, Linda Manthorpe and Nancy (Joseph) Vizzard; 10 grandchildren, Allison (Nate) Stratton, Kimberly and Colleen Downey, Shelbey (Colin) Hanrahan, Stacey, Robert Patrick Clarke, and Sidney Manthorpe, Veronica, Arden and Andrew Vizzard, also survived by many nieces and nephews. A visitation will be held on Saturday, 9-10:15AM at St. Dorothy Catholic Church, 4910 Township Line Road, Drexel Hill, PA, followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:30AM. Interment S.S. Peter & Paul Cemetery, Springfield, PA. Donations in his memory may be made to Parkinson Foundation (www.parkinson.org). Online condolences may be made by visiting www.paganofuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on July 11, 2019