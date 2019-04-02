|
Robert R. Morgan, 92, passed away March 30, 2019 at home surrounded by his family. Born and raised in Scranton, to the late Thomas and Marion Morgan, he worked on his family’s farm and began a lifelong working career. He moved to Brookhaven in 1957 and joined the Brookhaven Fire Company. He was an active member of the fire company for over 50 years, where he held the offices of Past President and Past Assistant Chief. Robert retired from Sun Ship retiring in 1989 after 32 years. After he retired, he and his wife moved to Rehoboth Beach, DE, until returning to Brookhaven 6 years ago. Robert was a 66 year Mason with the Moscow Lodge #504, 65 year member of The Scottish Rite Valley of Scranton, and an avid hunter and fisherman. He really enjoyed spending time at his place in the mountains. He was a member of the Nite Owls Square Dancing Club and really enjoyed spending time with his many friends at the various Veterans Clubs. Family and friends were extremely important to him. He is predeceased by his wife Charlotte Jane Morgan in 2006 and his brother Carl Morgan. Robert is survived by his 3 daughters, Carol Cook, Barbara (Willie) Grant, and Beverly (Jon) Grant; his grandchildren Tami Grant Copple, Brian Grant (Jenni), Stephen Cook (Shannon), Chris Cook (Dawn), Jon Grant, Bob Grant, Craig Grant (Jamie); 16 great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. Family and friends are invited to his Memorial Service: Saturday 12 noon at the Bateman Funeral Home, 4220 Edgmont Ave., Brookhaven, PA, 19015. Visitation: Saturday 11-11:50 with a Masonic Service to follow at the funeral home. Burial: Mt. Hope Cemetery. In lieu of flowers his family is requesting donations to the Brookhaven Fire Company, 2 Cambridge Rd., Suite 52, Brookhaven, PA, 19015. Online condolences can be sent via www.batemanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 4, 2019