Robert R. Reeve, age 66, of West Conshohocken, PA, passed away on March 15, 2020. Born in Philadelphia, PA, he was the son of the late John Perceval and Dorand Reeve (nee Zampinella). Robert was a 1971 graduate of Roman Catholic High School in Philadelphia. He was employed as an HVAC Mechanic for Boyle Energy in Havertown, PA for 35 years. He retired in 2015. Robert is survived by his beloved wife, Rosalie D. Reeve (nee Doohan), his brother John “Jack” Reeve of Texas, his beloved mother-in-law Ann Doohan and his nieces, nephews and friends. Services and interment are private. Arrangements The Donohue Funeral Home, 8401 West Chester Pike, Upper Darby, PA (610) 449-0300. Online condolences www.donohuefuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 20, 2020