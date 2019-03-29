|
Robert R. Weidman, 62 of Ridley, died March 24, 2019 in the Manorcare-Wallingford, after a lengthy illness. Born in Darby, PA, he was the son of Shirley (Heron) Weidman and the late Robert R. Weidman. He lived in Secane for 50 years. He graduated from Ridley High school in 1974 and was affiliated with the Holmes Presbyterian Church. He was a Tennis Instructor as well as a Blackbelt Karate Instructor. Bob was a big Eagles and Phillies Fan. He enjoyed boating and fishing and spending time on his houseboat at Ridley Marina. Robert’s family would like to thank Manor Care and Heartland Hospice for the wonderful care given to Bob. Also, they would like to thank Pastor Carpenter and members of Holmes Presbyterian Church for their visits and prayerful support. Survived by his beloved mother and caregiver Shirley (Heron) Weidman; two sisters: Deborah (Joe) Lucas and Susan Mulhern; Nieces, Julie (Kevin) Reeder; Jennifer (Dan) Rowan; nephew, Walter (Nina) Davis; Great Nieces, Angelina, Lauren, Keira; Great Nephews, Gabe And Kevin, Jr., his Aunt Claire Heron of Lebanon, PA and many cousins. Visitation Friday, April 5th, 2019 from 10-10:45 am at Holmes Presbyterian Church, 375 Holmes Rd. and Academy Ave. Holmes, PA. followed by his Memorial Service at 11:00 am. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be sent to Holmes Presbyterian Church, Holmes, PA 19043 On line condolences and memories may be placed on www.lyonsfs.com
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 1, 2019