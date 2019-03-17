|
|
Robert Richard Wiechecki, age 80, of Garnet Valley, PA passed away surrounded by his entire family on March 16, 2019.
Born and raised in Chester to the late Frank and Eleanor (DeBold) Wiechecki, he graduated from Chester High School. Bob was a longtime resident of Concord Twp., PA. He enjoyed spending time at his 2nd home in Millsboro, Delaware.
Bob was a kind generous man who took great pride in his art and craftsmanship. As a Master Carpenter, Bob was well known for his Historical Restoration work in the city of Wilmington, as well as his Custom Cabinetry and unique woodworking. As a young man Bob worked in research and development for American Viscose Corporation (Avisun). He was credited on the Patent for the invention of the polypropylene sand bag fabric that was used by the soldiers in the Vietnam War. He was also part of the research team for the invention of what is now known as artificial turf.
Bob was a volunteer for the Delaware County Jaycees where he was a Cub Master of Cub Scout Pack 154 and could also be found volunteering at Brandywine Youth Club. One of his many loves was setting up the booths for the St. Thomas Fair and dealing at the blackjack table to help raise money for the parish. He was known as a great outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing. Bob especially loved spending time with his family.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by an infant son, Kenneth who died in 1967, 2 brothers, Frank Wiechecki Jr. and Daniel Wiechecki and 4 sisters, Dorothy Blake, Catherine Tobin, Josephine Snyder and Constance Chambers.
Bob is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Marian (Phillips) Wiechecki, children, Robert Jr and wife Priscilla, Edward and wife Patricia, Thomas and wife Helene and Richard and wife Melissa, brother, Lawrence and wife Mary, grandchildren, Nicole, Rachel, Melanie, Thomas Jr, Edward Jr and Richard, extended family, Catalina, Ella, Anna, Karla, Ramil, Gabriel and Glenn.
A viewing will be held on Thursday from 9:15-10:15AM at St. Thomas the Apostle Church (New Church), 430 Valleybrook Rd., Glen Mills, PA followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:30AM. Interment, St. Thomas Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made in the name of Robert Wiechecki to the Salesianum High School via check, to 1801 N. Broom St., Wilmington, DE 19802. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.paganofuneralhome.com.
Published in Daily Times on Mar. 18, 2019