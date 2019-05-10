Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
|
Robert S. "Bob" Heiden

Robert S. "Bob" Heiden Obituary
Robert S. “Bob” Heiden, age 64, passed away Thursday May 9, 2019 at Christiana Hospital in Newark, DE. Bob was raised in Ridley Park, PA and was a longtime resident of Prospect Park, PA. Bob and his brother were former owners of Heiden’s Family Meats in Folcroft then Glenolden, PA. He loved fishing and owned and operated the fishing vessel Itchy Foot as a Charter Boat Captain out of New Jersey. He was a sports enthusiast and an avid Philadelphia Phillies fan. He was son of the late William and Ethel Malloy Heiden. He is survived by his companion Wanda Ciach; his sons; Robert (Jennifer), William and Brian Heiden; a brother, William (Debbie) Heiden; a sister Kathryn and 6 grandchildren Bobby, Kyle, Kimberly, Jonathan, Nick and Marissa. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a memorial gathering Tuesday evening 6-8:00 pm at the John P. Donohue Funeral Home 201 Copley Rd. Upper Darby, Pa. 19082. Int. private. Online condolences to www.jpdfh.com
Published in The Daily Times on May 12, 2019
