Robert S. Morris, 82 of Aldan, PA, died peacefully in his home surrounded by his loving family on Saturday March 21,2020. Born in Philadelphia, PA, he was the son of the late Samuel M. and the late Gertrude (Hearn) Morris. Bob lived in Aldan for the past 47 years coming from Collingdale. Bob was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps. He served Collingdale Borough for thirty-one years, twenty-one of those as Chief of Police. He formerly worked for Butler Oil Company. Bob was a member of Lodge 27, Fraternal Order of Police and Delaware County Police Chiefs Assoc. He was a devout Catholic and an active member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Collingdale where he served for many years as an usher. He enjoyed spending time with his family in Ocean City NJ or Disney World. Predeceased by his parents, his sister Marilyn Mustaro and his mother-in-law Mary Russell. Survived by his wife: Marcia (Hearn) Morris, five daughters: Nancy (Mark) Saunders, Joanne (Tim) Kollhoff, Donna (Michael) Callahan, Maryellen (John) Callahan and Colleen (Bill) Munger, 18 Grandchildren and 19 Great Grandchildren. Visitation: Saturday October 10, 2020 9-10:30 am ST Joseph’s Church 500 Woodlawn Avenue Collingdale PA followed by his Memorial Mass 11am. In lieu of flowers memorial donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude’s Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Collingdale Fire Co. 510 Clifton Ave Collingdale, PA 19023 would be appreciated. Online condolences and memories may be placed on www.lyonsfs.com
Due to current guidelines, facial masks and social distancing are required inside the church.