1/1
Robert S. Morris
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert S. Morris, 82 of Aldan, PA, died peacefully in his home surrounded by his loving family on Saturday March 21,2020. Born in Philadelphia, PA, he was the son of the late Samuel M. and the late Gertrude (Hearn) Morris. Bob lived in Aldan for the past 47 years coming from Collingdale. Bob was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps. He served Collingdale Borough for thirty-one years, twenty-one of those as Chief of Police. He formerly worked for Butler Oil Company. Bob was a member of Lodge 27, Fraternal Order of Police and Delaware County Police Chiefs Assoc. He was a devout Catholic and an active member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Collingdale where he served for many years as an usher. He enjoyed spending time with his family in Ocean City NJ or Disney World. Predeceased by his parents, his sister Marilyn Mustaro and his mother-in-law Mary Russell. Survived by his wife: Marcia (Hearn) Morris, five daughters: Nancy (Mark) Saunders, Joanne (Tim) Kollhoff, Donna (Michael) Callahan, Maryellen (John) Callahan and Colleen (Bill) Munger, 18 Grandchildren and 19 Great Grandchildren. Visitation: Saturday October 10, 2020 9-10:30 am ST Joseph’s Church 500 Woodlawn Avenue Collingdale PA followed by his Memorial Mass 11am. In lieu of flowers memorial donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude’s Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Collingdale Fire Co. 510 Clifton Ave Collingdale, PA 19023 would be appreciated. Online condolences and memories may be placed on www.lyonsfs.com Due to current guidelines, facial masks and social distancing are required inside the church.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Times from Oct. 1 to Oct. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kevin M Lyons Funeral Service Ltd
202 S Chester Pike
Glenolden, PA 19036
(610) 583-4400
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by DelcoTimes.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved