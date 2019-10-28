|
|
Robert S. Wagner of Springfield, formerly of Drexel Hill, passed away peacefully on October 24, 2019 at the age of 94. He was a proud 1943 graduate of Upper Darby High School where he ran track. He then joined the Army where he served until the end of World War II. Robert was a recipient of the Bronze Star. After the war Robert joined Atlantic Richfield Company/ARCO where he worked until he retired in 1985. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends, traveling, all the Philadelphia sports teams, playing golf, and volunteering at church and in the community. Robert is survived by his loving wife Muriel of 68 years. Children: Gail Bilsland (Gordon), Bruce Wagner, Kurt Wagner (Karen), Leslie McCartney (John). His 6 wonderful grandchildren and 8 Great-grandchildren. Robert is preceded in death by his sister Dorothy Lefever (Donald). Service will be held Friday, November 1, 2019, St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 400 Lynbrooke Road, Springfield, PA 19064. Visitation 9:30 a.m - 11:00 a.m., Memorial Service : 11:00 a.m. Burial to follow in Glenwood Memorial Gardens. In Lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Saint Matthew’s Lutheran Church or s. stmattspringfield.org woundedwarriorproject.org, Please visit frankvideonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Oct. 29, 2019