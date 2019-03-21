|
Robert T. Downey, 75, of Brookhaven entered eternal life on March 20th, 2019. He was predeceased by his Brother, William Downey; step-son, Michael Avicolli. Bob worked as a building Mechanic for PECO for many years until his retirement. He was also a veteran of the US Navy with whom he served for 4 years. He is survived by his loving wife of 26 years, Linda (nee Quint); daughter, Kathrine Casselman of Charleston, S.C.; step-children, David (‘Chelley) Avicolli of Garnet Valley and Lisa (Brian) Avicolli of Delaware City, DE; sister, Donna O’Keefe (nee Downey) of Bradenton, FL; 8 grandchildren and 1 great-grandson; many nieces and nephews. His Memorial Service will be held on Monday, March 25th at 12:30pm at the Carr Funeral Home, 935 S. Providence Rd. (Rte. 320) Wallingford, PA. Friends and family are invited to call from 11 -12:30 at the funeral home. Burial will be private.
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 22, 2019