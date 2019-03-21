Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
Robert T. "Bob" Downey

Robert T. "Bob" Downey Obituary
Robert T. Downey, 75, of Brookhaven entered eternal life on March 20th, 2019. He was predeceased by his Brother, William Downey; step-son, Michael Avicolli. Bob worked as a building Mechanic for PECO for many years until his retirement. He was also a veteran of the US Navy with whom he served for 4 years. He is survived by his loving wife of 26 years, Linda (nee Quint); daughter, Kathrine Casselman of Charleston, S.C.; step-children, David (‘Chelley) Avicolli of Garnet Valley and Lisa (Brian) Avicolli of Delaware City, DE; sister, Donna O’Keefe (nee Downey) of Bradenton, FL; 8 grandchildren and 1 great-grandson; many nieces and nephews. His Memorial Service will be held on Monday, March 25th at 12:30pm at the Carr Funeral Home, 935 S. Providence Rd. (Rte. 320) Wallingford, PA. Friends and family are invited to call from 11 -12:30 at the funeral home. Burial will be private.
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 22, 2019
