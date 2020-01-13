|
1924 - 2020 Robert T. Todd, Sr., age 95, of Flagler Beach, FL, who proudly served in the U.S. Army, passed away peacefully Friday, January 10, 2020 at Avante at Ormond Beach, FL. Bob was born in Philadelphia and before moving to Flagler Beach, FL had been a North Cape May area resident since 1967. He is the son of the late Robert W. and Mary J. (McLaughlin) Todd. Bob was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 66 ½ years, Theresa A. Todd and by his son James J. Todd. Bob is the loving father of Mary (Bob) Bell, Anna (John) Bencrowsky, Theresa Moquin, Robert Jr. (Delores), Kathleen (Ken) Haught, Richard (Linda) and Margaret (Phil) Bruns. He was also the loving grandfather of 15 and loving great grandfather of 12, and is survived by numerous beloved nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Relatives and friends will be received from 9:15-10:15am Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Evoy Funeral Home, 3218 Bayshore Rd, North Cape May, NJ 08204, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11am at the Parish of St. John Neumann, St. John Of Gods Church, 680 Townbank Rd., N. Cape May, NJ 08204. Interment will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery, 1056 Seashore Rd., Cape May, NJ 08204. To share condolences, visit www.EvoyFuneralHome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Jan. 14, 2020