It is with great sadness, we announce the passing of Robert T. Wells, of Upper Chichester, Pennsylvania, on Saturday, May 18, 2019, Armed Forces Day, at the age of 78. Beloved husband and best friend of Eileen C. Wells (nee Juisti). Loving father of Laura Nelson (husband Dean), Coleen Nedbalski, and Patricia McGonigle. He was the proud grandfather, “Poppy” to Nicole Nelson, Hayley and Cara Nedbalski, Annjenette, Kimberly, Antonio, Daniel, Nicholas, and D’Angelo Cole, Christina and Alan Renshaw, and Kianna and Chanse Salone. He was the proud, great-grandfather of Leila Harper and Mason Colegrove. Dear Brother to Barbara English, William Lynch (late), Margaret Pearce (late), and Thomas Slaybaugh. Dear brother-in-law of Marie Isherwood, John, Glenn, and Frank Juisti. He was the son of the late Charlotte Wells. Fondly remembered by his extended family and brotherhood of the Gen. Smedley D. Butler Marine Corps League. Best friend to Bill Kinney and Dave Seaman. He was a soldier and a hero to his family and his country. He served in the United States Navy, in the Vietnam War, as a River Rat. He was a decorated veteran, earning multiple, distinguished awards, such as the Purple Heart and Navy Commendation Medal. He was a member of the Gen. Smedley D. Butler Marine Corps League. Along with his dear friend, veteran Bill Kinney, he collected at local establishments, no matter the weather, to support their fellow veterans. During the holidays, they would travel to nearby “Toys for Tots” drop-off sites and haul truckloads of toys to children in need. He would regularly serve in the color guard in funerals for fallen veterans. He prided himself on being a devoted husband, father, “Poppy” and friend. He loved his yearly trips to Treasure Island, Florida, with his family. He adored his furry companion, Gus, and his unconditional love. He loved sneaking out the back door or “taking a drive” to see his daughters, so he could sneak a cigar. He couldn’t do enough for the people he loved, even those he didn’t know, or his fellow veterans. He met his true love and soulmate, Eileen, when he was sixteen years old and devoted every day of his life to her and her happiness. He was everything a father should be, and more. He touched so many lives and will be sorely missed. We love you so much and know that you will be the hero and angel in heaven you were here on earth. Relatives and friends are invited to his calling time on Monday, May 27, 2019, from 4:00 to 5:00PM in the Frank C. Videon Funeral Home, 2001 Sproul Rd., Broomall, Pa followed by his Funeral Service at 5:00. There will be a Funeral Mass celebrated on Tuesday at 10:00 AM in St. Joseph Church, 3255 Concord Rd, Aston, PA 19014. Interment Private Memorial may be sent in his name to the Gen. Smedley D. Butler Detachment, 327 N. Newtown Street Rd., Newtown Square, PA 19073. Arrg: Frank C. Videon Funeral Home
Published in The Daily Times on May 22, 2019