1942-2019 Robert J. Talone, Jr., 77, of Woodlyn, died April 2, 2019. He was the loving husband of Elizabeth M. “Betsy” Doughtery Talone; devoted father of Robert M. Talone and Joseph T. Talone, Sr.; cherished grandfather to his twin grandchildren, Joseph T., Jr. and Sophia M. Talone; and brother to Victoria McKenna (Bill). Funeral Mass: 11:00 AM Monday at Our Lady of Peace R.C. Church, 200 Milmont Ave., Milmont Park, PA 19033, where friends may call from 9:30-10:30 AM. Burial: Eastlawn Cemetery. Memorial gifts may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital. www.whiteluttrell.com
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 5, 2019