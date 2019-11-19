|
|
Robert Thomas Allen, Sr. “Slimbo” of Collingdale and former longtime resident of Darby, passed peacefully on November 14, 2019 at age 67. Born in the Cardington section of Upper Darby, Robert was the son of the late Samuel Sr. and Constance (Krug) Walsh. He is survived by his loving children: Bobby (Stephanie) Allen, Jr. Marie (Greg) Allen, Tina (Ray) Harris and Bethann (Kenny) Allen. Siblings Samuel (Patty) Allen, Arlene (Bernie) Stromberg, Connie (and the late Rich) Trinkle. 8 grandchildren, Kiersten, Mackenzie, Kenny Jr., Mikaylah, Bobby III, Bridget, Emilee and Addison. 3 Great-grandchildren: Cameron, Ayden, and Zion. Relatives and friends are invited to his Visitation Friday evening 6-9PM and Saturday 9-10:45AM Followed by his funeral mass at 11:00AM ALL IN BLESSED VIRGIN MARY CHURCH, 1101 Main Street, Darby, Pa. 19023. Interment, Holy Cross Cemetery, Yeadon, Pa. Memorial contributions s Project/Donate.org. Danjolell-Barone Memorial Home, Wallingford.
Published in The Daily Times on Nov. 20, 2019